The Bachelorette's Ben Smith Gets Candid About Tayshia Adams' Engagement to Zac Clark

A day after the world saw him experience a second round of heartbreak with Tayshia Adams on her finale of The Bachelorette, Ben Smith is sharing his thoughts with another famous Bachelor Nation runner-up.

Ben was a guest on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast on Wednesday, Dec. 23, where he discussed watching himself on the finale and finding out for the first time while viewing the episode on TV that Tayshia had gotten engaged to Zac Clark.

"It's tough to see yourself go through something like that," the Army vet explained. "But I'm so happy for the way it ended up. I'm so happy for Tayshia, I'm so happy for Zac. Zac and I were close throughout the entire experience. ... You can see that they're happy together. The fact that they're still together, that's incredible in and of itself."

Ben said that although the outcome wasn't what he initially hoped for, he is still incredibly grateful for what the show did for him. As viewers recall, he had several incredibly emotional moments with Tayshia, which included him opening up about his past struggles with eating disorders and his previous suicide attempts.

"I have this peace around the whole experience, and holy cow, I came out of that with so much growth and so much experience," he said. "And I'm a newer, better, more complete version of myself, and so I'm incredibly thankful and happy. And I just have this peace about the whole experience."