Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Reveals Archie Is a Redhead

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their 2020 Christmas card, featuring an illustrated portrait of the Sussex royals playing with baby Archie in their backyard in Santa Barbara.

Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spotted in Beverly Hills

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing some big family news with their annual Christmas card: Archie is officially a redhead!

The royals' 19-month-old son is clearly taking after his dad, one of the world's most famous gingers. 

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the animal welfare charity Mayhew revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's precious holiday card, which it received along with a donation. The London-based organization wrote on Twitter, "We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community." 

The illustrated image shows the family of three, along with their two dogs, embracing and playing in the yard. In the pic, Archie takes some steps with the help of his dad on the front lawn of their outdoor playhouse.

The photo that the painting is based on was captured by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, at the Sussexes' new family home in Montecito, Calif., which the couple moved into this summer

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess's mother," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Meghan went on to explain why she wanted to send out her Christmas letter in the name of charity this year. 

"We, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," the 39-year-old mom wrote. "From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us."

Mayhew's CEO Caroline Yates added, "She has shone a huge light on our community-based animal welfare work over the last two years."

The Suits actress made her first official visit to Mayhew as Patron in January 2019, when she was pregnant with Archie, and posed for several adorable pics with pups.

As Harry and Meghan prepare to celebrate their first Christmas in their new Californian abode, their cousins Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been staying at their U.K. home. A source told E! News in November that Harry and Meghan invited Eugenie, who is expecting her first child, to live at Frogmore Cottage while the Sussex family resides in the U.S.

In the meantime, Meghan, who was raised in Los Angeles, has been settling back into the Southern California lifestyle nicely. Earlier this month, she spread the Christmas spirit amongst her new neighbors, sending Oprah Winfrey a Christmas gift that the philanthropist later raved about. Oprah wrote on Instagram of her SuperLatte mix from Clevr, "On the first day of Christmas my neighbor 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness!"

Then on Sunday, Dec. 20, the spouses were spotted out in Beverly Hills running errands ahead of the Christmas holiday. They kept it casual wearing face masks, hats and jeans, while Meghan also slipped on a warm parka from J.Crew and dark sunglasses.

Across the pond, Prince William and Kate Middleton unveiled their cozy 2020 holiday card last week, featuring their three kids (a very grown up looking Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louie, 2) in front of stacks of firewood.

See more of the royal family's Christmas cards through the years, below.

1942

A Christmas card from Princess Elizabeth, who would become Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army during World War II.

1965

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear alongside their children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew at Omega Auctions in Stockport.

1969

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear alongside their children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.

1979

The royal family poses for their 1979 holiday card. 

1987

Prince Charles and then-wife Princess Diana appear with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

1988

Prince Charles and then-wife Princess Diana appear with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

1999

Prince Charles appears with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

2012

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, take part in The Thames River Pageant, as part of the Diamond Jubilee, marking the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.

2013

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch horses in the parade ring from the Royal Box on the second day of Royal Ascot.

2014

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony.

2015

Prince Harry is seen with Battle of Britain veteran Tom Neil during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Battle of Britain at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex. The Prince said the meeting was one most memorable moments of 2015.

2015

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear in a photograph taken the previous October at Kensington Palace.

2016

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear on a royal tour of Croatia, where they met local performers wearing traditional dress in Tvrda, the old town of the city of Osijek.

2017

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear in a photograph taken earlier in the year, before the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancy with her third child was revealed.

2017

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are pictured in July in the Orchard Room at Highgrove House on her 70th birthday.

2018

Prince Louis makes his Christmas card debut alongside his 5-year-old brother and 3-year-old sister, who pose with their proud parents at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. 

2018

For their very first Christmas card as a married couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a never-before-seen snapshot from their wedding day. 

2018

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall pose in the garden of Clarence House. 

2019

"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared to their Instagram followers alongside this photo of Harry with Archie Harrison. "We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year."

2019

The holiday greeting features a picture of Prince Charles and Camilla driving in Havana during their visit to Cuba earlier this year.

2020

Prince Louis takes center stage alongside the Cambridge crew for their 2020 Christmas card. 

2020

For their 2020 photo opp, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are all smiles inside the garden at Birkhall, Scotland.

