Every Time Kylie Jenner’s Bikini Pictures Heated Up 2020

Watch : Kylie Jenner Reunites With Travis Scott in Steamy Photos

Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination in 2020!

Throughout the year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent much of her time poolside or at the beach, and in typical Kar-Jenner fashion, she made sure to document her sunbathing, swimming and fun in the sun whenever possible. Seriously, a quick glance at Kylie's Instagram and you're sure to see at least two bikini pics.

What you almost certainly won't see, though, is the 23-year-old mogul sporting the same suit on more than one occasion. Kylie does live under the warm year-round California sun after all, so bikinis are practically an essential part of the Calabasas uniform. And as they say, if you've got it, flaunt it!

And sometimes, Kylie even poses for the greater good. In September, she took to Instagram with what looked like a typical swimsuit selfie. However, the caption actually urged her 205 million followers to vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The result? Vote.org reportedly saw a 1,500 percent increase in usage.