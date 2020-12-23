Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley Appear "Completely Smitten" Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History

Shia LaBeouf and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley looked very much like a couple in the wake of FKA twigs' allegations of abuse against Shia, according to a source for E! News.

In October, Shia and Margaret starred together in the music video "Love Me Like You Hate Me" for Margaret's sister Rainey Qualley, whose stage name is Rainsford. This month, the two were seen packing on the PDA in Los Angeles. Now, a source for E! says the two are living together.

"Margaret has been staying with Shia at his place since she came back to LA. They look completely smitten," says the insider. "They spent the afternoon on Monday taking a hike near his house in the late afternoon. He waited for her and put his arm around her."

The new couple stopped to check out the Jupiter and Saturn Great Conjunction, which some are calling the "Christmas star."

"She rested her head on his shoulder and they pointed at the sky together," adds the insider. "Then they switched places and Margaret went behind Shia and showed him what she could see by pointing. They had a good time and it looked like a fun experience to share together. After a few minutes of looking up at the sky they headed back to Shia's house."