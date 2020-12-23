Tayshia Adams Has No Regrets and a One-Way Ticket to New York After Bachelorette Finale Engagement

Watch : Tayshia & Zac's Plans for Life After "The Bachelorette"

After so many seasons of failed engagements, horrible awkward breakups and angry mothers, it sure is nice to end a season of the Bachelor franchise so...happily.

On last night's finale, Tayshia Adams got engaged to Zac Clark and it was the least weird or skeptical we've felt about one of these finales in years. Tayshia clearly knew what she was doing, Zac clearly was very into her, and the pair of them looked absolutely thrilled. We were thrilled to have gotten an ending that didn't feel icky.

The future looks bright for the couple, and that future is getting started right away according to them. After months of going back and forth incognito between LA and New York, Tayshia's headed to New York to be with her new fiancé.

"I don't have a return ticket at the moment," she told E! News. "So it's working now for us."