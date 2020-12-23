Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

Bachelor Nation is facing a shocking split just before the holidays.
More than four years after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have decided to separate after three years of marriage.
"We have made the difficult decision to separate," the former couple said in a joint statement to E! News on Wednesday, Dec. 23. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."
The couple is proud parents to two children including 13-month-old son Charles "Charlie" Wolf and two-year-old daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn. Evan also has three older sons from a previous marriage.
While the couple has been largely absent from each other's social media pages in recent weeks, many fans could argue that Carly and Evan were one of the strongest relationships that came out of ABC's franchise.
After meeting in 2016 during season three of Bachelor in Paradise, Evan proposed during the finale. They would later return to Mexico one year later to say "I Do."
"I think that relationship wise, we're definitely more in love than we ever were before," Carly told E! News back in April 2017. "I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun."
The Mommies Tell All podcast co-host added, "It was always good, [but] it's just that as we got to know each other better and better. We fell for each other even harder. We've never had a bad spell. It's always been consistently good."
In recent weeks, however, some fans have speculated that there could be trouble in paradise after the pair unfollowed each other and stopped posting about the other on their respective pages. In fact, Evan's last post of Carly was back in June 2020 where he affectionately wrote, "There's never been a better paradise love story."
Ultimately, the couple shared many happy memories after meeting on national television including the birth of their two children.
"For me I think it's Carly's openness," Evan previously told E! News. "I know exactly where she stands at all times about everything...I just think her ability to process her emotions without a filter. I really love that she wears her heart on her sleeve and is able to just communicate without fear of anything."
Fans first met Evan when he appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette with JoJo Fletcher in 2016. As for Carly, she appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor with Chris Soules in 2015.
Before giving up on love with the franchise, there is good news. On Dec. 22, fans watched Tayshia Adams get engaged to Zac Clark on the season finale of The Bachelorette. The couple later told Good Morning America they are in no rush to get married.
People was first to report the news.