Ryan Seacrest Teases "Big" New Year's Eve Celebration Despite Coronavirus Adjustments

Prepare for a New Year's Eve celebration like we've never seen before.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to prevent large gatherings across the country, Ryan Seacrest knows Times Square is going to look a lot different at the start of 2021. Perhaps that's why he's hoping to make Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve even more special for Americans keeping safe and staying home.
"We will have the big performances we always have," Ryan teased to reporters. "So when you are at home watching with your friends and family, you'll still see a very big celebration."
He continued, "It's always magical when that ball comes down in Times Square and the confetti drops and we're singing along to 'New York, New York' and turning the page."
Similar to past celebrations, this year's New Year's Eve special will take place in both New York and Los Angeles. In fact, Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to sing on the East Coast while Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat will perform on the West Coast.
And although viewers can expect to see more than a few surprise celebrity guests, this year's show will also be dedicated to the Americans who worked tirelessly during the pandemic.
"We will see many of some of the most important people, and those are essential workers," Ryan said. "We are going to celebrate and honor them."
As the nation creates new traditions at home this year, the show may just be the perfect time to reflect on past memories.
For Ciara, who is hosting the show from Los Angeles, she can't help but recall one memorable New Year's Eve with husband and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
"My husband and I rented this room in downtown Seattle at a really nice hotel," she recalled. "We danced with each other into the New Year, had a good meal. It was just us and it was really sweet."
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve airs Dec. 31 on ABC.