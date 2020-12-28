Ryan Seacrest Teases "Big" New Year's Eve Celebration Despite Coronavirus Adjustments

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Promises Big "New Year's Rockin' Eve" 2021!

Prepare for a New Year's Eve celebration like we've never seen before.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to prevent large gatherings across the country, Ryan Seacrest knows Times Square is going to look a lot different at the start of 2021. Perhaps that's why he's hoping to make Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve even more special for Americans keeping safe and staying home.

"We will have the big performances we always have," Ryan teased to reporters. "So when you are at home watching with your friends and family, you'll still see a very big celebration."

He continued, "It's always magical when that ball comes down in Times Square and the confetti drops and we're singing along to 'New York, New York' and turning the page."

Similar to past celebrations, this year's New Year's Eve special will take place in both New York and Los Angeles. In fact, Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to sing on the East Coast while Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat will perform on the West Coast.