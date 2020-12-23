Pete Davidson Reacts to Ex Cazzie David's Essay on Their Breakup

Pete Davidson is totally supportive of his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David's new book of essays No One Asked For This—despite the fact that one essay details their dramatic 2018 split.
In an interview with Insider, Pete said of the book, "I'm really happy for her. It did well, and, you know, we're cool. I wish her nothing but the best. I think she wrote a really funny book and I hope it stays on the chart."
Cazzie, an actress and writer who is the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David, dated the Saturday Night Live star for over two years. In her new book, she wrote how the couple decided to take a break in 2018, but that Cazzie ultimately changed her mind about splitting up and hoped to get back together. Instead of rekindling their long-term relationship, however, Pete broke up with Cazzie over text just days later. She soon learned from the media that he had moved on with Ariana Grande.
In the essay, she detailed how painful it was to see Pete and Ariana's love story play out over social media, especially when they started doing the same things that she and Pete had once done, like go to Universal Studios and buy Harry Potter sweatshirts. She even saw that the King of Staten Island star had inked over the tattoos that he got in tribute to her, and replaced them with ones commemorating the "7 rings" artist.
The 26 year old wrote, "Another tattoo he had of my favorite emoji (yes, I know how f--king absurd that sounds) was now replaced with a matching tattoo he got with her of what I guess was her favorite emoji."
Despite the drama, all seems well between Pete and Cazzie now. In addition to the comedian giving the author his blessing on her New York Times best seller, she also included him in the acknowledgments, writing, "Pete. I love you...Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me."
Pete is used to having exes write about their relationship with him. Ariana's album thank u, next features multiple references to the couple's whirlwind romance, and name checks him on the titular track. However, the actor was less than thrilled to find the "Positions" singer had spoken about their relationship in the pages of Vogue.
"My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of cover of Vogue magazine and just started s--ting on my ex," Pete said in his Netflix comedy special Alive From New York, referring to the controversy over Ariana's seemingly darkened skin tone. "Can you imagine if I did that s--t?"