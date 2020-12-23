Kim Cattrall Reflects on Her Decision to Not Have Kids While Filming Sex and the City

Kim Cattrall is reflecting on her personal decision to not have kids.
While filming the iconic series Sex and the City, the actress questioned if it was the right time to expand her family and try to get pregnant on her own.
But in a new interview on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast, Kim revealed why she ultimately chose to focus on her career and work on the small screen.
"Well the only way I could have done it just physically was if I became, at that time, this was 1998, I would have to become a bit of a science experiment," the actress explained. "My partner and I would have to be available to have sex at a certain time. There's just no way I could have done that in a healthy, emotional or even physical state and do 19-hour days."
Kim continued, "I was also 41. I just thought that I have to make a decision here for my well-being. And I love to work. My work has been my passport to my independence and my freedom and my education."
Starting in 1998, Kim played Samantha Jones in the HBO series, Sex and the City. The project would conclude after six seasons in 2004, but two additional movies were made soon after.
And just this week, Page Six reported that the hit franchise could be returning with a limited series reboot on HBO Max. According to the report, however, Kim is not interested in returning.
Early on in the experience, Kim realized that this was a special opportunity in Hollywood that couldn't be taken for granted. According the actress, the amount of scripts she was being offered were "more than cut in half" once she entered her 40s.
And while times have started to change, Kim explained that making Sex and the City happened during a different time for the industry.
"My roles were being taken over by younger and younger women," she shared. "So that was the system and still is to a great degree. But the great thing is that women now are writing great parts for women and they're in their 60s."
Another curveball Kim faced was that once Sex and the City became a hit, the cast was constantly promoting the show when not filming. As a result, the job became what Kim described as "all encompassing."
"It was a lot of fun and I loved it," she explained. "Taking it on just took a lot and I just thought I can't do both."
