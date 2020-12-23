Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are Taking a Major Step in Their Relationship

Eight months after Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan officially started dating, the Bachelor couple is making a major commitment to each other. Scroll on for more details on their big move.

By Jess Cohen Dec 23, 2020 4:40 PMTags
The BachelorCouplesCelebritiesPeter WeberBachelor Nation
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's relationship is reaching new heights.

The Bachelor couple, who began dating in April, is officially moving to New York City together, Peter announced on his Dec. 22 Instagram Story.

"So grateful Kell was on board with the move!" the 29-year-old star wrote in response to a fan question. "I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20s were up and I'm just barely crossing it off the list!"

As fans may recall, Kelley and Peter actually met prior to filming the show during a chance encounter in California. Yet, despite their instant chemistry, Kelley was sent home prior to the show's March 2020 finale, which actually found Peter briefly getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. By the time the show aired, he had ended the relationship to reunite with his runner-up Madison Prewett. And, just three days later, Madison and Peter called it quits.

Then, in late March, Peter fueled romance rumors with Kelley when they were spotted hanging out together in her home state of Illinois. Shortly after the duo's Chicago sightings, a source confirmed to E! News that Peter and Kelley were officially dating.

"They have been pretty inseparable this last month and Peter is still quarantining with Kelley in Chicago," the insider shared. "Peter had an idea that things would play out like this. He knew what he was doing when he first flew to Chicago. He was very interested in Kelley from the start, and after spending a lot of time with her, he decided he wanted to be exclusive."

In August, Peter shared a never-before-seen video from the night he met Kelley. "A year ago today I met this one in a hotel lobby. We danced the night away and then went our separate ways," he captioned the post. "I truly didn't know if I'd see her again. This life is beautiful, beautiful. Let's see what's next."

