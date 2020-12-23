Hailey Bieber Shares the Exact Moment She Knew She Was in Love With Justin Bieber

Watch : Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Hailey Bieber is looking back at the moment she became a Belieber.

During a question-and-answer session with her 31.1 million Instagram followers, someone asked the model to post a pic of the "first time you knew you were in love with jb."

Along with the prompt, the 24-year-old star shared a throwback photo her and her husband Justin Bieber, 26, dancing next to an outdoor pool in her Instagram Story. The picture shows the "Holy" singer's back to the camera, embracing Hailey as she looks at him lovingly.

The pair married in September 2018 in an intimate courthouse ceremony in New York City. However, the following year they celebrated their nuptials in front of their loved ones in South Carolina.

Since then, they two have been open about their deep connection and love for one another. Back in September, Hailey wrote a touching tribute to her husband on the one-year anniversary of their wedding.