Amy Schumer Apologizes to Hilaria Baldwin After Using Her Underwear Photo as Holiday Card

Amy Schumer has deleted the photo she reposted of Hilaria Baldwin.
After jokingly using the author's underwear picture as her holiday card, the comedian has publicly apologized. Earlier this week, Hilaria, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, shared a pic of herself in her bra and underwear while cradling the couple's 3-month old son Eduardo. "Post bath, getting ready for the day," Hilaria wrote alongside the Dec. 20 Instagram post. "Photo by Carmen."
After seeing the social media snap, Amy decided to repost it on her Instagram. "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," she captioned the repost. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."
Though the comedian meant for it to be a joke, Hilaria—as she herself noted—didn't exactly get it. Taking to her Instagram Story, Hilaria told her followers, "I literally had to have someone explain this joke to me...still don't get it 100%...but...I'll like it and I'll comment some emojis."
While it was all in good fun, Hilaria returned to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 22 to address the reaction to the joke and the body shaming comments.
In her video message, Hilaria said she's posted similar photos like this before, so she didn't think it would "be that big of a deal," but noted that's what it ended up being. "I love jokes, I think it was very funny...actually I don't understand it really well but some people tried to explain it to me so I can kind of get," Hilaria said. "But I love jokes, I love making fun of myself, I love when other people make fun of me. What is the point in living life if you're not laughing?"
"You guys all know I make fun of my husband all the time and if you're gonna dish it out you better be able to accept it back," she laughed. "But basically my only concern with it is that it seemed to start to spiral out of control, at least from what people are telling me. I just received a couple of calls from people and then we decided this was the best way to deal with it."
The mom of five went on to say the commentary on the picture is "getting into a place of body shaming."
After discussing some of the shameful comments and how she champions body inclusivity, Hilaria noted, "If you really go down this thought process of like, 'Oh, she's looking a certain way,' yeah you know what? I do look a certain way, this is what I look like. I come from smaller people, I have been a fitness person my entire life and there you go, period end of story."
"And there's no need that I need to apologize for that, just as there's no need that anyone else needs to apologize for what they look and their life story, that's it," she continued. "And so basically I want to say this, body inclusivity, that means everybody, every shape, size, everything, OK?"
Hilaria went on to encourage viewers to be "a little bit kinder," especially after a year when everybody is "suffering mentally."
After sharing her video, Hilaria took to her Instagram Story to clarify that she's not upset with Amy and thought the joke was "very funny." And while Hilaria doesn't think Amy was making fun of her, the "problem was what other people did with it."
When Amy saw Hilaria's video on the body shaming comments, she wrote, "I'm sorry!" In response, Hilaria told her, "Girl, don't even apologize! You always make me laugh [heart emoji]. My only intentions were to address some of the not so namaste behavior some people went running wild with after. You don't need to take responsibility for their actions. Much love and light xoxo."