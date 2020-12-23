Amy Schumer Apologizes to Hilaria Baldwin After Using Her Underwear Photo as Holiday Card

Watch : Hilaria Baldwin's Reaction to Amy Schumer's Holiday Joke

Amy Schumer has deleted the photo she reposted of Hilaria Baldwin.

After jokingly using the author's underwear picture as her holiday card, the comedian has publicly apologized. Earlier this week, Hilaria, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, shared a pic of herself in her bra and underwear while cradling the couple's 3-month old son Eduardo. "Post bath, getting ready for the day," Hilaria wrote alongside the Dec. 20 Instagram post. "Photo by Carmen."

After seeing the social media snap, Amy decided to repost it on her Instagram. "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," she captioned the repost. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."

Though the comedian meant for it to be a joke, Hilaria—as she herself noted—didn't exactly get it. Taking to her Instagram Story, Hilaria told her followers, "I literally had to have someone explain this joke to me...still don't get it 100%...but...I'll like it and I'll comment some emojis."

While it was all in good fun, Hilaria returned to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 22 to address the reaction to the joke and the body shaming comments.