Chris Harrison Reveals Why It "Wasn't Possible" to Have The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose

Chris Harrison set the record straight for confused fans of The Bachelorette who were surprised that Tayshia Adams' finale didn't end with an After the Final Rose special.

Dec 23, 2020
Fans of Tayshia Adams' journey on The Bachelorette will have to accept another surprising change along her path.

Host Chris Harrison took to Twitter just as the season 16 finale was finishing its East Coast broadcast to let viewers know that the decision to skip the traditional After the Final Rose ceremony was out of producers' hands. 

"It pains me there's no AFR live special this #TheBachelorette season," he wrote on Tuesday, Dec. 22. "Due to being pushed into the holidays and the difficulty of bringing people safely together during this time it just wasn't possible. But hopefully we'll be back for #TheBachelor." 

The After the Final Rose is typically a highly anticipated event for fans, as it allows Chris to sit down with the couple to hear how life has been going since cameras stopped rolling. 

Luckily, the rest of the season was able to be as close to normal as possible. After her fair share of ups and downs, Tayshia finally found love with Zac Clark, with the pair getting engaged during the finale after he popped the question. 

Behind the Scenes Secrets About Tayshia Adams' Style on The Bachelorette

"I'm ready to hail a taxi," Tayshia told the New Jersey native just before he got down on one knee. "I'm ready to start a life with you. But also, I love you, Zac Clark. And I'll do absolutely anything to keep that huge smile on your face, because you do everything to keep a huge smile on mine."

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. 

