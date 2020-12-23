Chris Harrison Reveals Why It "Wasn't Possible" to Have The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose

Watch : Tayshia Adams' "Bachelorette" Shocker: Brendan Drops Out

Fans of Tayshia Adams' journey on The Bachelorette will have to accept another surprising change along her path.

Host Chris Harrison took to Twitter just as the season 16 finale was finishing its East Coast broadcast to let viewers know that the decision to skip the traditional After the Final Rose ceremony was out of producers' hands.

"It pains me there's no AFR live special this #TheBachelorette season," he wrote on Tuesday, Dec. 22. "Due to being pushed into the holidays and the difficulty of bringing people safely together during this time it just wasn't possible. But hopefully we'll be back for #TheBachelor."

The After the Final Rose is typically a highly anticipated event for fans, as it allows Chris to sit down with the couple to hear how life has been going since cameras stopped rolling.

Luckily, the rest of the season was able to be as close to normal as possible. After her fair share of ups and downs, Tayshia finally found love with Zac Clark, with the pair getting engaged during the finale after he popped the question.