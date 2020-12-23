Clare Crawley and Dale Moss React to the Ending of Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette Journey

If there's anyone who could understand what Tayshia Adams is feeling right now, it's likely Clare Crawley.
The former Bachelorette and her fiancé Dale Moss took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 22 to share their thoughts on Tayshia's Bachelorette journey, including Zac Clark's proposal.
Dale, who is away from Clare while he visits family ahead of the holidays, was the first to congratulate the couple on their engagement, saying on his Instagram Story, "It's official! Zac and Tayshia, congratulations. Couldn't be more happy... Wishing you nothing but happiness and the best. I know [Clare] feels exactly the same way."
Back on the west coast, Clare was just starting to watch the show and expressed excitement over the finale. She said on her Instagram Story that Tayshia really put her "heart and soul" into finding love.
And though the Bachelor Nation member quit this season after finding love with Dale, she remarked that there was an "amazing group of guys" for Tayshia to choose from.
"Whatever the ending is, I really truly do hope that she finds happiness because everybody is so deserving of it," she said. "I really do hope she finds her person and she has the beginning of an amazing love story."
It's safe to say that Tayshia had her happy ending. During the season finale, Zac popped the question to her in a romantic desert proposal before they zoomed off in a fake taxi.
In his speech, he told Tayshia, "The other night when we were talking, you spoke about this idea of someone choosing you, and I can't picture another day, another moment without you in my life. And if you'll let me, I'm going to choose you right now. I'm going to choose you tomorrow morning. I'm going to choose you next week and next year. I'm going to choose you forever, because I love you. Marry me."
In other words, it was the happily ever after that Bachelor Nation fans dreamed of.
For all the details on her dreamy Neil Lane engagement ring, click here.