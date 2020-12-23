Grace VanderWaal Has an Edgy New Look 4 Years After Winning America's Got Talent

Grace VanderWaal is all grown up! The 16-year-old singer just debuted her latest style transformation, and we are loving the edgy vibe.
On Sunday, Dec. 20, Grace posted a picture on Instagram of her blonde buzz cut, which she rocked along with hoop earrings and some new line tattoos on her face.
The geometric black marks on her eyebrow and bridge of her nose appear to be temporary, because she posted a lip sync video on TikTok the very next day—and the tattoos were nowhere in sight. However, the star didn't disappoint, as she showed off another metamorphosis when her short hair was suddenly hot pink!
Her new aesthetic is a big change from her style four years ago, when she won first place on America's Got Talent. The New Yorker wowed the judges at just 12 years old when she played guitar on stage during the 11th season in 2016.
Grace then dropped her album Just the Beginning in 2017, featuring the single "So Much More Than This."
Nowadays, she's a fashion trendsetter that has partnership deals with Marc Jacobs and receives Christmas gifts from Chanel (no, really).
Earlier in quarantine, Grace experimented with rosy pink hair while she spent some time at home with her family. She wrote on Instagram on May 21, "fresh air, my siblings, and making music has been keeping me sane and happy these days."
A few weeks ago, she cropped her hair super short, writing on Dec. 4, "I did it," and followed it up with some videos of her new 'do.
In addition to her music career, Grace has made waves on the big screen, too. She acted as the titular Stargirl Caraway in Disney's 2020 high school love story Stargirl. Naturally, the multi-talent performer sang several songs for the film as well.
And at the premiere in March, she donned a puffy white Cecilie Bahnsen dress and Euphoria-inspired silver glitter eyeshadow. "Soooo incredible," the actress captioned her red carpet outfit.
See her latest look above, as she posed with her sister.