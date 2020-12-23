Gleb Savchenko's Estranged Wife Elena Samodanova Packs on the PDA With New Man

Watch : Gleb Savchenko Addresses Chrishell Stause Rumors Amid Divorce

Elena Samodanova is moving on—and there are pictures to prove it.

The dancer, who was married to Dancing With the Stars' Gleb Savchenko for more than a decade before their split this year, has been spotted locking lips with someone new. The mom of two was photographed on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Dec. 21 with a drink in hand while smooching fellow ballroom pro Vlad Kvartin.

"It looked like a romantic getaway that they both very much enjoyed," a source described. "They were inseparable and walked around holding hands and being affectionate the entire time."

It seems the two got to soak up the sun on the beach, where they ate lunch and strolled together, the source shared. "He caressed her face and whispered in her ear," the insider noted. "Elena giggled and seemed very happy with him."

The pair also got to take in a sunset with their arms wrapped around each other, per the source, complete with kisses and hugs.