How Might Tayshia's Season of The Bachelorette End? A Brief History of Franchise Finales

Watch : Chris Harrison Teases "Tumultuous" Ending for Tayshia

Tonight's the night for Tayshia Adams.

As her season of The Bachelorette comes to a close, she might be engaged, she might be dating someone, she might be alone, she might be well on her way to picking things back up with her fifth place finisher. She might be well on her way to a long, happy, odds-defying marriage born out of reality TV or a run on Dancing With the Stars. The options are really endless, as proven by the many men and women who have come before her as the leads of this franchise.

At this point, we've really seen all the endings—the good, the bad, the angry, the tearful. We don't yet know, as of press time, what kind of ending Tayshia will get. We just know that the producers and editors behind The Bachelorette will do their best to make it as dramatic as possible, and it's going to be a good time as usual, whether you're rooting for Zac, Ivan or the mysteriously returned Ben.