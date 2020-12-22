Bindi Irwin Shares Rare Baby Bump Photo as Her "Remarkable" Pregnancy Continues

Watch : Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Her 1st Child

Here's a "bumpdate" fit for a Wildlife Warrior!

Bindi Irwin posted an adorable new picture of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram and, like the zoo expert she is, explained to her 4 million followers that her daughter is currently the size of the shingleback lizard that's found in her native Australia.

The 22-year-old reality star wrote on Tuesday, Dec. 22, "I thought I'd share a bumpdate with you. Thank you for your lovely comments and support on this remarkable journey."

She continued, "Now that I'm 26 weeks pregnant, our daughter is about the same size as a shingleback lizard. Swipe across to meet Pinecone the shingleback lizard who I think is really excited about that."

Alongside the picture of her growing belly were two pics of the mom-to-be holding the scaly creature.

This will be the first child for the nature conservationist and her husband, Chandler Powell, whom she married at the Australian zoo in March.