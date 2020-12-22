90 Day Fiancé's Baby Girl Lisa and SojaBoy Are Officially Divorcing

Watch : "90 Day Fiance" Peek: Tarik Keeps a Big Secret From Hazel

Another 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple is going their separate ways.

Baby Girl Lisa Hamme and husband Usman Umar, aka SojaBoy, have been estranged for more than six months, but now they are making their split official. In an interview with InTouch from Monday, Dec. 21, Usman confirmed he has sent Lisa divorce papers.

The "I Love You" singer said, "Lisa and I are no longer together, she was served [papers] last week and she [doesn't want to] accept it." He added that his lawyer tried to communicate with Lisa, but she "cut the call."

The rapper also said that his life has improved since breaking up with Lisa, describing how "happy" he is "without the drama."

E! News reached out to the 30 year old for comment, but did not hear back.

Meanwhile, Lisa has apologized to TLC for "the things that happened in Nigeria," adding, "I take full responsibility for the part that I played in it." She further explained her regrets in a series of Zoom tell-alls.