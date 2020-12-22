Billie Eilish Responds to Hair Critics By Teasing New Album

Watch : Billie Eilish Ditches Face Filters in Hilarious TikTok Video

Billie Eilish is ready to be the bad guy when it comes to her hair.

On Monday, Dec. 21, the "Therefore I Am" singer took to her Instagram Story to give fans a light warning about poking fun at her signature neon-green and jet black hair combo.

"I have a fun story to tell you, but first: f—k you guys. Stop making fun of me," said the 10-time Grammy winner. "My god. I'm f—king making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"

Although the 19-year-old star seemed very serious, she also revealed her reasoning for holding onto her brightly colored streaks for nearly two years.

"I'm changing it after the doc comes out. It's going to be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era," she shared matter-of-factly. "I have an announcement to make. I got some s--t to put out."

To avoid giving away too many details, Billie returned to her original point, "Anyway, doesn't matter. Leave me the f—k alone. Let me live with my f—king hair that I've had for way too long, okay? Shut the f—k up."