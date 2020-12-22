Ariana GrandeKylie JennerCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

See Hilaria Baldwin's Reaction After Amy Schumer Used Her Underwear Photo as a Holiday Card

Leave it to Amy Schumer to use Hilaria Baldwin's bra and underwear pic as her own holiday card. Read on to see the hilarious prank for yourself.

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Leave it to Amy Schumer to keep the punch lines coming. 

To close out a truly bizarre year, the comedian took quite a creative approach to holidays cards this year—with unsolicited help from Hilaria Baldwin. It all began on Monday, Dec. 21 when the new mom of five took to Instagram with a photo of herself in a bra and underwear cradling her and Alec Baldwin's newborn, Eduardo.

"Post bath, getting ready for the day," she partly captioned the shot. "Photo by Carmen."

Well, the picture apparently caught Amy's eye because she reposted it on her page, except as a holiday card from her and her baby boy. "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," the comedian wrote on the post. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year." But, wait—the plot thickens. 

Hilaria caught wind of Amy's prank, but didn't quite understand it. 

photos
2020 Celebrity Babies

"I literally had to have someone explain this joke to me...still don't get it 100%...but...," the yogi wrote on her Instagram story. "I'll like it and I'll comment some emojis."

Instagram

Meanwhile, a few other famous names got the joke and played along. 

90 Day Fiancé's Loren Brovarnik asked in a comment, "Did you get a haircut?" Meanwhile, Debra Messing told Amy, "I prefer you as a blonde."

As for America Ferrera, a crying laughing emoji did the trick.

After you finish laughing over Amy's gag, keep scrolling for some actual 2020 celebrity holiday cards!

Adrian Faubel
Kameron Westcott

"‘Tis the Season to Sparkle," the Real Housewives of Dallas star shared on Instagram. "Happy Holidays from the Westcotts!! Sending love to everyone!"

Instagram
Meghan King Edmonds

"It's that time of year and something I ALWAYS look forward to is getting and giving holiday cards," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "@minted made it so easy for me to put a special touch on mine and I'm thrilled with the final product." 

Instagram
Brandi Redmond

"Happy Holidays!!!!" the Real Housewives of Dallas star shared on Instagram. "As good as it gets and so thankful to be exiting 2020 soon." 

Matt Porteous
Prince William & Kate Middleton

"The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year," the couple's official Instagram revealed

Instagram
Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

"I really wanted our holiday card to have a personal touch and @minted had the perfect design for us to make our own," the Honest Company founder wrote. "My dear friend @justincoit hooked it up major!!!" 

Clarence House
Prince Charles & Duchess Camilla

"Here is this year's official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall," Clarence House wrote on Instagram. "The photo was taken in the garden at Birkhall, Scotland." 

Instagram
Jade Roper

"Cue Mariah, 'All I want(ed) for Christmas, is youuuuuu!!'" the Bachelor in Paradise star shared with her followers. "Had to make our little gift the star of our holiday card this year! Every year we order our cards from @minted because they never disappoint with the gorgeous, custom styles their artists design." 

Instagram @brittanybrockiephotography
Zach Nichols & Jenna Compono

The newly engaged stars of The Challenge celebrate the holidays with a heartfelt card. 

Instagram
Maya Vander

"Our family has been growing so quick it's been hard to keep our holiday cards up to date," the Selling Sunset star shared on Instagram. "Thankfully this year, @minted has us covered!" 

Instagram @jeffnelsonphoto
Teddi Mellencamp

Check your mailbox for this years Holiday Cards! No, actually don't," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joked on Instagram while wearing The PajamaGram Company. "I didn't get around to mailing them. Love you though."

Instagram @joecarlosphotography
Eva Marcille

"Happy Holidays from our family to yours," the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote on Instagram when revealing her holiday card from Joe Carlos Photography. "'When times are good, be grateful, and when times are tough, be graceful.' #sterlingsays #thesterlings." 

Instagram @AlexJay
Amanda Kloots

"God bless you this holiday season," The Talk co-host shared when revealing her holiday card from Minted. "May you have a safe and healthy new year too!"

@kylemeredith/Twitter/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

"Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore," the music superstar wrote while showcasing her three cats. "Love Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management."

Instagram
Tori Spelling

"In our family the holidays officially kick off when we make our holiday card," the 9021OMG podcast host wrote. "Once again, @SimplytoImpress delivered in the most beautiful and creative way!"

Instagram
Jillian Harris

"Something I look forward to each and every year is designing our family Christmas cards through @minted!," The Bachelorette star wrote online. "Honestly, the hardest thing about this WHOLE process is getting your entire family to stand still, look at the camera, and SMILE at the same time." 

Instagram
Melissa Joan Hart

"Oh, what a year!" the actress wrote. "But through it all, there is so much to be grateful for. No one helps us to share Christmas cheer quite like @SimplytoImpress."

Instagram
Denise Richards

"This year more than ever, I wanted to find the perfect card to send our love to friends and family," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote. "And WOW did @simplytoimpress shine!" 

Instagram @caralovellophotovideo
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star showcases her three growing kids in a festive holiday card. 

Instagram
Sonequa Martin-Green

"Our family is now complete and we are feeling the LOVE," The Walking Dead star shared online. "So we're doing holiday cards for the first time ever! And it's gonna be easy to share this little token of our love thanks to @simplytoimpress." 

Instagram
Kyle Richards

"I'm absolutely obsessed with our 2020 holiday cards from @SimplytoImpress!" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram. "While we weren't able to see many friends & family in person this year, we are definitely reaching out to all of them with holiday greetings."

