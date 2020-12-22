See Hilaria Baldwin's Reaction After Amy Schumer Used Her Underwear Photo as a Holiday Card

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Leave it to Amy Schumer to keep the punch lines coming.

To close out a truly bizarre year, the comedian took quite a creative approach to holidays cards this year—with unsolicited help from Hilaria Baldwin. It all began on Monday, Dec. 21 when the new mom of five took to Instagram with a photo of herself in a bra and underwear cradling her and Alec Baldwin's newborn, Eduardo.

"Post bath, getting ready for the day," she partly captioned the shot. "Photo by Carmen."

Well, the picture apparently caught Amy's eye because she reposted it on her page, except as a holiday card from her and her baby boy. "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," the comedian wrote on the post. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year." But, wait—the plot thickens.

Hilaria caught wind of Amy's prank, but didn't quite understand it.