Diddy Surprises His Mom With $1 Million Check and a Bentley For Her Birthday

Diddy pulled out all the stops for his mother's birthday.

On Monday, Dec. 21, the hip-hop mogul showed his mom, Janice Combs, all the love with surprise gifts. To celebrate his mother's 80th birthday, Diddy hosted a party in her honor, during which he appeared to present her with a $1 million check and a new car.

A video posted to Twitter shows Janice's shocked reaction after opening a blue box to find the jaw-dropping check. The video then cut to a Bentley being rolled up at the party to greet its new owner.

In addition to the festivities, the 51-year-old star took to Instagram to write her a touching tribute.

"I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!" the famous hitmaker wrote. "Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ... and this is actually her at 80 ... no filter ... no edit !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS."