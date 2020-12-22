Kelly Clarkson Recalls Being "So High" From the Dentist She Forgot an Entire Night

Kelly Clarkson still can't remember what happened in the hours after receiving some dental work.
In a just-released clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner swapped stories with celeb guest Kaley Cuoco about nights they can't recall. While The Flight Attendant star's story involved sake and a horse show, Kelly noted that her experience did not include alcohol.
"I was at CVS filling some prescription because I'd had dental work done the day before," the American Idol alum explained. "And I look in my bag and I have all these jewelry boxes and I'm like, 'What the hell?' Like I have literally five to six big boxes of jewelry in my bag. And I'm like, 'Did I like rob someone's house?'"
After making the jewelry discovery, Clarkson called her assistant, who informed her they had gone shopping together after the singer's rehearsal with her band. On top of that, the duo also went to dinner together after shopping.
As Clarkson told Cuoco, "I had a full night completely with eyes open walking around that I don't remember."
The 38-year-old's band later informed her that she was at the rehearsal, sitting in a chair with sunglasses on, when she said into the microphone, "That ain't my song."
Clarkson also noted that the rehearsal took place during her Meaning of Life album era, which means it likely occurred around 2017.
After recalling the experience, noting that she also visited a friend's house that day, Clarkson declared to Cuoco, "I was so high from the dentist."
She then asked, "What did the dentist give me?" To which Cuoco hilariously replied, "Wow! And where can we get it?"
Watch the video above to see Clarkson tell her dentist story and find out what happened when Cuoco had a bit too much sake! Plus, check out more of Clarkson's most candid moments below!