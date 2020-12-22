Heather Morris Apologizes to Those Who "Felt Triggered" After Mark Salling Comments

Watch : Heather Morris Calls Out "Offensive" Tweet About Mark Salling

Heather Morris is apologizing after making "insensitive" remarks about Glee co-star Mark Salling.

On Monday, Dec. 21, the actress issued a statement of remorse over her comments about Mark. She wrote, "To all those who felt triggered by my message, I want to sincerely apologize for the harm I caused. Whether you, a friend, a family member has been a victim of pedophilia, I realize my words may have been insensitive to your experience and for that I can't express enough how sorry I am."

The 33-year-old previously responded to negative comments about the late actor on Friday, Dec. 18. She told critics that despite the charges of possession of child pornography, which Mark plead guilty to prior to his suicide, he remains a member of the Glee "family."

She added, "We did not loose (sic) just 2 cast members, we lost 3. And it is SO incredible tough to have to act like that 3rd one is invisible, because even though his actions are unjustifiable, he was a part of our family at one point and he was mentally SICK."