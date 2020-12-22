Ariana GrandeKylie JennerCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

See Celebrities and Politicians Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine

President-Elect Joe Biden received the vaccine for the coronavirus on Monday, Dec. 21, alongside wife Dr. Jill Biden. See more public figures and celebrities that were vaccinated here.

By Cydney Contreras Dec 22, 2020
As 2020 comes to a close, the COVID-19 vaccine is ushering in a renewed sense of hope.

On Monday, Dec. 21, President-Elect Joe Biden received the coronavirus vaccine on live television, following in the footsteps of Vice President Mike Pence.

He and wife Dr. Jill Biden received the first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine at a Delaware hospital, where they expressed their excitement for the future and eased the concerns of hesitant Americans. "I also think that it's worth saying that this is great hope. I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine," the former Vice President told the camera. "There's nothing to worry about."

Other famous figures across the globe publicly documented their vaccination experience, Sir Ian McKellen and Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith leading the way in England.

The Lord of the Rings star shared that he feels "very lucky" to be among the first recipients of the vaccine, writing on Instagram, "It's a very special day, Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations, the take up amongst the older generation will be 100%— it ought to be—because you're having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to—you're doing your bit for society."

To see more public figures and celebrities that have been vaccinated during this historic time, check out the gallery below.

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden

While receiving the vaccine from Delaware-based nurse Tabe Masa, the President-Elect told the American people, "There's nothing to worry about."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Instagram
Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez

The New York City representative shared her vaccination experience on Instagram, promising followers, "I would would never, ever ask you to do something I wasn't willing to do myself." 

NHS London/Twitter
Ian McKellen

The Lord of the Rings actor wholeheartedly recommends receiving the vaccine, sharing on social media, "It's a very special day, I feel euphoric. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine."

ANNA MONEYMAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Nancy Pelosi

The California congresswoman shared on Twitter, "Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus."

Mitt Romney/Twitter
Mitt Romney

"Grateful for the hard work from the medical community, gov. partners, and others who are working around the clock to deliver a safe & effective #COVID19 vaccine," the former presidential hopeful tweeted when he and fellow congressmen received the vaccine on Dec. 18.

Prue Leith/Instagram
Prue Leith

The queen of the Great British Baking Off captioned a pic of herself getting the shot, "Who wouldn't want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab?? #vaccine"

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Joe Park

The Bachelorette contestant was among the first group of healthcare workers to receive the vaccine, a process he documented on Instagram. 

Elizabeth Warren/Twitter
Elizabeth Warren

Warren and fellow Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said in a statement, "The vaccine is a testament to all we can achieve when we listen to scientists, follow the advice of public health experts, and come together as a country."

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images
Mike Pence

The official Twitter account for the Vice President tweeted on Dec. 18, "We want to ensure every American: While we cut red tape, we have cut no corners when it comes to the development of this SAFE and EFFECTIVE vaccine."

Getty Images/Getty Images for Women in Media Foundation
Sanjay Gupta

The CNN correspondent shared on Twitter, "While I am (a little) afraid of needles... yes... despite being a surgeon, the process didn't hurt a bit."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

