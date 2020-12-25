Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Is Here: Save up to 90%!

Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nordstrom Rack already has great deals, but at their Clear the Rack sale, the discounts only get steeper. Starting today through Jan. 3, you can score an extra 25% off all clearance, saving up to 90% off on 20,000+ items. Plus, score free shipping on all orders over $89.

So now, shop some of the highlights from this sale below including bike shorts, boot socks and more. 

NARS Single Eyeshadow in Nepal

This shimmering soft rose eyeshadow will look beautiful on all skin tones. 

$19
$5
Nordstrom Rack

HUE Solid Stretch Bike Shorts

Talk about a great deal on bike shorts. These have a cotton stretch construction. 

$21
$7
Nordstrom Rack

Chloe Poppy 57mm Diamond Shape Sunglasses

How unique is the shape of these sunglasses? Plus, you're scoring them at a whopping 83% off. 

$420
$67
Nordstrom Rack

Kerastase Nutritional Shampoo

This gentle shampoo is meant for normal to slightly dry hair.

$36
$27
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Sailors Knot Bangle

How perfect is this dainty 12 karat gold-plated bangle tied with a knot? 

$78
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Kent Stripe Cardigan

This cozy cardigan with a slouchy fit comes in standard and plus sizes.

$98
$36
Nordstrom Rack

Abound Marled Knit Boot Socks

We love the soft hues of this two-pack of boot socks.

$8
$6
Nordstrom Rack

Philosophy Gingerbread Man Hydrating Cloud Cream

This cloud cream has a unique texture and the perfect winter scent. It has infused beads that burst for more hydration.

$32
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Rebecca Minkoff Gabby Leather Satchel

How unique is the fig hue of this bag? It's made of a scratch-resistant Saffiano leather and can be worn either crossbody or by its strap. 

$248
$82
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, 12 must-haves for expecting moms from PrettyLittleThing's new maternity line.

