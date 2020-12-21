John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab for Struggles With Addiction

Watch : John Mulaney Reportedly Checks Into Rehab

John Mulaney is seeking help.

The 38-year-old comedian has checked into rehab, Page Six and People have reported. E! News has reached out to Mulaney's rep for comment.

The star, who hosted Saturday Night Live a second time this year in late October, has previously opened up about his struggles with cocaine and alcohol addiction. In a 2019 interview with Esquire, Mulaney recalled his drinking as a 13-year-old. "I drank for attention," he told the magazine. "I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

As for drugs, "I never liked smoking pot," he said. "Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?"

However, in 2005 at 23 years old, he gave up alcohol and cocaine after a bender that spurred him to make the life-changing decision to stop. According to the magazine, Mulaney didn't enter a recovery program, but had been sober since.