John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab for Struggles With Addiction

John Mulaney is seeking help.
The 38-year-old comedian has checked into rehab, Page Six and People have reported. E! News has reached out to Mulaney's rep for comment.
The star, who hosted Saturday Night Live a second time this year in late October, has previously opened up about his struggles with cocaine and alcohol addiction. In a 2019 interview with Esquire, Mulaney recalled his drinking as a 13-year-old. "I drank for attention," he told the magazine. "I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."
As for drugs, "I never liked smoking pot," he said. "Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?"
However, in 2005 at 23 years old, he gave up alcohol and cocaine after a bender that spurred him to make the life-changing decision to stop. According to the magazine, Mulaney didn't enter a recovery program, but had been sober since.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Mouth actor had begun working as a staff writer on friend Seth Meyers' show, Late Night With Seth Meyers.
"I like having a boss. I like having assignments to do. When I'm in charge of something…not so much the best thing," he explained to Jimmy Kimmel during a Dec. 2 interview. "I wanted to have a boss and I wanted to have structure because my psychiatrist, who knows me well—he said to me, 'Without external structure, I don't have any confidence in you thriving.'"