Jennifer Lopez on Why She Dressed Up as Alex Rodriguez's Ex Madonna for Halloween

Jennifer Lopez threw a mini Halloween party this year, and in order to celebrate, she dressed up like her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's ex!
On SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the Hustles actress detailed her Halloween plans to host Andy Cohen. While the coronavirus pandemic dashed all hopes of a huge blowout, J.Lo found a way to make the occasion really special. She, her family and a small group of friends she invited dressed up as music icons to celebrate the holiday, with the 51 year old attending the gathering as Madonna in her "Like a Virgin" music video. She even rocked the white lace gloves!
"We had like three friends over, four friends. And yeah, we all got dressed up like way too much," Jennifer explained. "My kids were like hiding in the bedrooms. They were like 'What are you doing?' I dressed as Madonna and Alex, he went as Bruce Springsteen."
She added that her good friend and manager, producer Benny Medina, attended the event as Elvis Presley. The "On the Floor" singer documented the whole thing on Instagram.
However, it was Jennifer's costume that Andy was most fascinated with. He asked the star, "Was that not odd given that Alex maybe dated Madonna for two seconds?"
J.Lo laughed it off. "No. I mean, it was so long ago, so long ago," she replied. "I don't know. No, it wasn't weird at all. I loved it."
The baseball legend, 45, was rumored to be dating Madonna, who is 17 years older than him, in the summer of 2008 after bonding over Kabbalah. The two raised eyebrows at the time as Alex was then married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with. Cynthia left Alex not long after his alleged romance with Madonna went public, though the two have never confirmed that they were in a relationship.
Now, though, Alex is all about J.Lo—though whether or not he'll dress up as Marc Anthony for next year's Halloween festivities remains to be seen.