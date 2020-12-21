Ariana GrandeKylie JennerCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Rachel Zoe Says She's "Scarred For Life" After Her Son Is Hospitalized for Ski Accident

Rachel Zoe recalled how her son Skyler fell 40 feet off of a ski lift, describing how she's "shattered and numb" by the terrifying experience.

By Cydney Contreras Dec 21, 2020 11:04 PMTags
AccidentsRachel ZoeCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Rachel Zoe Gives People's Choice Awards Styling Pointers

Rachel Zoe is feeling extra grateful this holiday season after 9-year-old son Skyler was hospitalized following a 40-foot fall from a ski lift.

On Monday, Dec. 21, the fashion designer discussed the harrowing moment on Instagram, writing that she felt compelled to share her family's experience to remind people "how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute." Rachel shared a photo Skyler in an emergency room bed, promising to disclose the details when she felt "more ready." At the time, the reality TV personality said she was left "shattered and numb" by the events of the weekend.

However, the mom returned to Instagram just hours later, writing that she has "never felt more love" from her followers than today. "Sky read every message and is so happy and grateful as am I it means everything to feel the love and healing coming this way," Rachel wrote. "Many of you are asking what happened and in short without too much detail that I will share when ready here it is.." 

photos
Rachel Zoe's Valentine's Day Outfit Picks

She continued, "Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn't on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift.. needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened." 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Rachel added that her son is sore, but in "great spirits," though the same can't be said for her and husband Rodger Berman. The Janie and Jack collection designer said that she and Rodger are "scarred for life."

For those worried about the 9-year-old, fret not. She included a video of Sky, who thanked her followers for their warm wishes and walked around to show everyone he is "fine." Rachel explained that she has a new appreciation for seeing her son complete a task as "simple" as "walking talking and laughing."

She finished her note, "Truth be told Sky was more brave than either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply just stare at him until further notice.. hug your babies extra from us today."

Trending Stories

1

Wait, These Stars Are Related?!

2

Who Is Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez? 7 Things to Know About Him

3

Rachel Zoe Says She's "Scarred For Life" After Her Son Is Hospitalized

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Wait, These Stars Are Related?!

2

Who Is Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez? 7 Things to Know About Him

3

Rachel Zoe Says She's "Scarred For Life" After Her Son Is Hospitalized

4

Celebrities Whose Names You've Been Mispronouncing

5

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death