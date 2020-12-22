Ariana GrandeKylie JennerCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Amber Portwood May Move Onto Ex Gary Shirley's Property in Shocking Teen Mom OG Trailer

Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd and McKenzie McKee are back for a new season of Teen Mom OG. Get an exclusive tease for the new season with MTV's new trailer.

The OGs are back and ready to face motherhood in the pandemic. 

Just days after MTV announced Teen Mom OG would be returning with a brand-new season in January, E! News has exclusively obtained the first trailer that teases what's to come with Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout McKinney, Catelynn Lowell and Mackenzie McKee

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the moms are making moves and safely documenting their lives for both new and old fans.

For starters, Amber is contemplating a move onto ex Gary Shirley's property after her relationship with daughter Leah, 12, becomes strained. "He wants me to live on his land in a trailer," Amber says in the preview. "Are you serious right now?"

As for Cheyenne, she's ready to share her pregnancy journey with the world. But before news breaks, there's one person she has to tell over the phone. Yes, it's her ex Cory Wharton. "Are you f--king pregnant?" he asks before receiving confirmation.

Maci is ready to support her son Bentley as he takes steps to grow his relationship with his father Ryan Edwards. "You still want to go to therapy?" the Things That Matter designer askes her son before exchanging fist bumps.

For fans looking for an update on Mackenzie's relationship status with Josh McKee, prepare for more twists and turns as the mother of three puts her foot down once again.

"Go see what else is out there Josh," she yells in one scene. "I don't even care anymore."

And while the preview only shows a glimpse into Catelynn's life with Tyler Baltierra, MTV says the reality star will bravely share her story about pregnancy loss to help others watching this season.

"We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma from this that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year," Catelynn previously shared on Instagram. "Thank you in advance for your prayers, love and support."

Mark your calendars! Teen Mom OG kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. only on MTV.

