Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Enjoy Romantic Winter Getaway Ahead of Christmas

Watch : Sophie Turner Wears Tribute Necklace for Daughter Willa

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are taking full advantage of the winter season.

On Sunday, Dec. 20, the couple was photographed in Mammoth Lakes, Calif, miles away from their native Los Angeles, where there is currently a stay-at-home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sophie, 24, and Joe, 31, sported matching masks and were wearing ski suits.

An insider tells E! News of their getaway, "They seem very happy and are spending a lot of time in the house they are staying in." The source adds, "They went skiing and went to the local store to pick up some supplies."

As fans may recall, the Game of Thrones alum and the "Gotta Find You" singer, who tied the knot in May 2019, welcomed their baby girl Willa back in July.

Although the stars were very hush-hush prior to and after the birth of their daughter, Sophie has shared a few never-before-seen pregnancy photos of her baby bump back in September.