Tamar Braxton Candidly Discusses Her Suicide Attempt and "Toxic Lifestyle"

Watch : Tamar Braxton Speaks Out About Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton is getting honest about her suicide attempt and how she was "just barely sliding by."

The Braxton Family Values star appeared on Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch show Peace of Mind with Taraji on Monday, Dec. 21, to open up about her mental health journey. She was hospitalized in July after being found unconscious by her partner David Adefeso at The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles, and was later transferred to a mental health facility.

"I just felt choked, because it was no escape," Tamar said on Monday. "I just didn't see another way out. I wanted to die. Everything was going wrong."

She explained some of the aspects of her life that she felt weren't going right. "I had no relationship with my family. I was estranged from my sisters, including my mother," she said. "My relationship with my fiancé at the time was out of control. I saw no signs of nothing."