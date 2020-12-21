The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are Expecting Twins

Watch : Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Road to Fatherhood

But wait, there's more!

One day after Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham announced they were expecting another baby, the Bachelor Nation couple surprised fans yet again with even more news.

On Monday, Dec. 21, the duo confirmed they are expecting twins in 2021. "We maaaay have left out one small detail," Lauren wrote on Instagram when sharing her latest ultrasound photos. Arie added, "2 little miracles. Love them with all my heart already."

As soon as the news was announced, many in Bachelor Nation including JoJo Fletcher and Ali Fedotowosky were quick to congratulate the couple on the happy news. "The most precious rainbow babies!" Jade Roper Tolbert wrote in the comments. "Congrats!!"

Arie and Lauren also documented their trip to the doctor's office where they found out they were expecting twins. In a new YouTube video, viewers watched the couple look visibly shocked as they heard the news for the very first time.