Why Paula Abdul Is Channeling Elaine from Seinfeld on The Masked Dancer

Prepare for Paula Abdul to get you even more excited for The Masked Dancer.
The 58-year-old singer stopped by Daily Pop on Monday, Dec. 21 and told E! co-host Justin Sylvester all about what's to come on the reality TV competition series, which she's a panelist alongside Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale and Ken Jeong. Having appeared on every season of The Masked Singer since its inception in 2019, Jeong is no stranger to the show's unique concept, and according to Abdul, has made her feel right at home on the dancing spin-off.
"This is the truth and I'm not kidding...in between performances when music's playing, they encourage us to get up and dance," the former American Idol judge began. "So I got my groove going and I'm moving, I'm on the beat..."
"But then peripherally to the left of me, I see this going on..." Abdul continued, doing her best imitation of the worst dance moves imaginable.
"I see Ken doing crazy stuff," she said before delivering the highlight of the story. "All of a sudden I start dancing like Elaine from Seinfeld."
If we're lucky enough, perhaps we'll see Abdul give Julia Louis-Dreyfus a run for her money at some point this season on The Masked Dancer.
The "Cold Hearted" singer explained that she joined the show after getting a phone call from veteran TV producer Rob Wade. "I said, 'That sounds like so much fun...but hard. How are you going to do this?'"
"You don't get to hear someone singing," she added, drawing a comparison to The Masked Singer.
In spite of Abdul's initial reaction, she ultimately hopped aboard. After all, she's no stranger to shows like this—though she did admit that The Masked Dancer is no American Idol.
"The whole show is completely different," Abdul explained on Daily Pop. "But then again, you know, I have 10 jobs. So it's crazy."
Pre-coronavirus, one of those jobs included her headlining Las Vegas residency show, Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl. But does she have plans to resume the concert series in the future? "When it all starts up again, they figure out a way to make it safe, yes," Abdul revealed, telling Justin he'll "be there front and center."
The Masked Dancer premieres Sunday, Dec. 27 on Fox.