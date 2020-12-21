Ariana Grande Cries While Sharing How Much Mariah Carey Means to Her

Watch : Ariana Grande's New Netflix Documentary First Look

All Ariana Grande wants for Christmas is to talk about how much she loves Mariah Carey.

The singer just dropped her new Netflix documentary excuse me, i love you, and in addition to the new film taking fans backstage on her Sweetener Tour, Ariana also took a moment to gush over her music idol.

In the film, Ariana gets a call from her manager Scooter Braun who informs her that the "Always Be My Baby" artist wants to make a music video for her holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You," with videos from some of her favorite artists dancing to the track.

Ariana excitedly asks, "Does that mean she likes me?" to which Scooter tells her that Mariah does, indeed, like her very much.

That's when the newly engaged Grammy winner explained just how much the icon means to her.

"It just means a lot to hear from her because my sound was so influenced by her and the '90s pop sound," Ariana explained. "The fact that she thought of me is very soul-shaking. You know what I mean? It just means a lot, as an artist and a fan."