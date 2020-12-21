Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Jennifer Garner Celebrates Dude, Where's My Car? Anniversary With Hilarious Throwback

Jennifer Garner found the perfect way to honor the 20th anniversary of Dude, Where's My Car? For a laugh, just keep scrolling!

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 21, 2020 2:13 PMTags
MoviesAshton KutcherJennifer GarnerCelebrities
Watch: "Dude, Where's My Car?" Turns 20: E! News Rewind

Dude, Where's My Car? has officially turned 20. Sweet!

The cult classic starring Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott officially reached a milestone birthday on Dec. 15 and Wanda—er—Jennifer Garner did not let the anniversary go unacknowledged. 

"This week, #DudeWheresMyCar turned twenty (Dude!) and my beautiful friend @marlasokoloff, who played my twin, turned 40 (Sweet!)" the 48-year-old actress celebrated on Instagram. "Holy cow, does that mean I'm just 40, too? #WayToGlowUpWanda#CockeyedOptimists."

In the film, Garner and Marla Sokoloff portray Kutcher and Scott's characters' girlfriends. As Garner pointed out in a throwback interview with E!, "We're the whole reason for the movie, I mean really if you go into it. We're their girlfriend, it's our anniversary and our anniversary presents are in the back of the guys' car." Cue one of the most bizarre searches for an automobile in film history. For Garner, the project marked her sixth film in a long line of iconic movies to come.

photos
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Romance Rewind

Sokoloff also celebrated the movie's big birthday. "Internet, are you sure this was twenty years ago? How??!" she wrote on Instagram. "All I remember were the happy tears streaming down my face from trying to not break character."

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

Kylie Jenner Confronted by Anti-Fur Activists in Beverly Hills

3

Who Is Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez? 7 Things to Know About Him

In honor of the major milestone, revisit Garner's best roles below and hear her call Kutcher "babelicious" in the throwback clip above!

Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com
Time of Your Life

From 1999 to 2000, Jennifer Garner played Romy Sullivan, a struggling actress who lives with Sarah Reeves Merrin (Jennifer Love Hewitt) in San Francisco. The short-lived series was the spinoff to Party of Five and showed Sarah moving to San Fran to find herself, get in touch with her roots and meet her biological father.

20th Century Fox
Dude, Where's My Car?

The star played a goofy role as prankster Ashton Kutcher's girlfriend in this 2000 comedy classic.

Andrew Cooper/SMPSP
Pearl Harbor

In the 2001 movie that brought us to tears, Garner played a more serious role in the story of two best friends and their romantic endeavors as they go off to join the war.

Scott Garfield/ABC via Getty Images
Alias

For five seasons, Garner played the lead, Sydney Bristow, on Alias. On the show, which ran from 2001 to 2006, Sydney is a young college graduate who becomes a secret agent and eventual double agent spy in the U.S. determined to take down a rogue international agency.

DreamWorks
Catch Me if You Can

Things got really hot and steamy in this 2002 film between Garner and Leonardo DiCaprio in the film based on a true story of a young man who became a millionaire before his 19th birthday.

20th Century Fox
Daredevil

Together with Daredevil (Ben Affleck), Elektra Natchios (Garner) fights crime in this action-packed film.

Columbia TriStar
13 Going on 30

In 2004, the Hollywood actress plays a young girl who wakes up as a 30-year-old woman on her 13th birthday. From dolls to stilettos, Garner's character Jenna Rink quickly learns the lesson of being careful of what you wish for. 

20th Century Fox
Elektra

In 2005, Garner's titular character became an assassin and fought off the supernatural after surviving a near-death experience.

Sony Pictures
Catch and Release

In Catch and Release, the 47-year-old actress plays Gray, a woman in mourning struggling to rebuild her life while trying to cope with the death of her fiancé.

Frank Connor/Universal Pictures
The Kingdom

In this 2007 thriller, Garner takes on the role of an FBI agent sent to investigate the bombing of an American facility in the Middle East.

Doane Gregory/20th Century Fox
Juno

Garner's Vanessa Loring, is a woman who is supposed to become the new parent of a child when Juno (Ellen Page), a teenager, finds herself pregnant and unable to care for the child in this 2007 film.

Ron Batzdorff
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past stars Matthew McConaughey, a womanzier who is visited by the ghosts of all the girlfriends he's left in the dust. In the film, Garner is Connor's (McConaughey) childhood friend, Jenny, who is the only woman that can resist his charming ways.

Warner Bros. Pictures
The Invention of Lying

In 2009, the Golden Globe winner acted in the film about a world where no one has ever lied until someone discovers the art of deception for personal benefit.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Valentine's Day

Garner plays Julia, a school teacher who is falling for a man she doesn't know is married when in fact deep down she has already found love with her best friend and florist Reed (Kutcher), in this 2010 rom-com that shows the lives of different Los Angeles residents on Valentine's Day.

Warner Bros. Pictures
Arthur

It's hard to imagine not liking Garner, but in this 2011 comedy, she plays a shrewd assistant who tries to further her career by marrying a playboy (Russell Brand).

Radius TWC
Butter

Believe it or not, Garner was in a film about butter! The star plays Laura, a ruthless socialite who joins a statewide competition after her husband, a 15-year butter-sculpting champion, is caught cheating on her.

Phil Bray/Disney
The Odd Life of Timothy Green

In 2012, the star played the role of Cindy Green, a woman who let nature take its course when she and her husband retrieved a miracle child after burying their wishes in a box in their backyard.

Focus Features
Dallas Buyers Club

Garner reunited with former costar McConaughey for this 2013 film where she played Dr. Eve Saks, the heartwarming physician who treated McConaughey's character after he was diagnosed with AIDS and told he had 30 days to live.

Summit
Draft Day

The 2014 film about one of the biggest days in sports features Garner playing Ali, the girlfriend behind the man calling the shots during the NFL Draft. Her character understands football and is there to support Sonny Weaver Jr. (Kevin Costner) through his life-altering decisions.

Paramount
Men, Women & Children

In the 2014 drama, Garner plays Patricia Beltmeyer, a protective parent in the age where the Internet is dominating the social scene.

Bleecker Street
Danny Collins

The Texas native plays the wife of rock star Danny Collins (Al Pacino), who, after reading a 40-year-old letter from John Lennon, makes the decision to fix his long-gone relationships and his life in this 2015 flick.

Tristar/Kobal/Shutterstock
Miracles From Heaven

In this tearjerker, Garner's devout character refuses to give up on her young daughter Anna, who has an incurable disorder.

20th Century Fox/Moviestore/Shutterstock
Love, Simon

In the YA-based film, Garner plays the supportive mom of a high school student coming to grips with his sexual orientation.

STX Films
Peppermint

After her husband and daughter were brutally murdered, Riley North (Garner) becomes a vigilante and cleans up the corrupt streets of L.A. in this 2018 action flick.

HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock
Camping

Kathryn (Garner) plans a trip for her husband Walt's (David Tennant) 45th birthday to go camping with friends on this HBO series and it quickly spirals out of control despite the fact that she has planned out every second of every day.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

Who Is Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez? 7 Things to Know About Him

3

Kylie Jenner Confronted by Anti-Fur Activists in Beverly Hills

4

See Hollywood Stars Show Off Their Family's Matching Holiday Pajamas

5

Shia LaBeouf Shows PDA With Margaret Qualley Amid FKA twigs Lawsuit