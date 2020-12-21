John Krasinski’s Some Good News Returns With George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson and Justin Timberlake

Everyone could use some good news these days, and John Krasinski is here to deliver.
On Sunday, Dec. 20, The Office star shared a new addition to his at-home YouTube series Some Good News that had a few celeb cameos.
The actor opened the show, which he started during self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, with a bit of fan art: some great, a couple of "ego-destroyers" and hilarious depiction of the him in a Santa hat and ski mask "clearly breaking and entering."
He then showed another well-drawn image of himself, as John explained, "And if my ego hadn't taken enough of a brutal beating, it was actually art by Rebecca who sealed the deal and made my insecurity soar with this photo which one would only assume is me hosting this holiday episode."
The father of two looked closer at the drawing and added, "But after closer inspection of this confounding face, I thought perhaps it was the Internet's not-so-subtle hint that it would much prefer to have this show hosted by one Justin Timberlake." Hilariously, the Grammy winner appeared on the screen and nodded, "I'll do it." To which, John graciously ignored.
Later in the show, John was joined by another A-list guest who helped deliver the weather. After John tossed to the segment, viewers saw George Clooney staring at the sky and confirming, "Looks pretty good. Looks pretty good."
The host's final celebrity drop-in came during his "Hero Parent of the Week" segment where he honored proud dad Jay Able who was selling his collector's items on eBay to be able to buy presents for his children for the holidays. Jay tweeted fellow dad Dwayne Johnson about his mission for his kids and wanted to virtually face-to-face applaud him on is efforts to be a great parent.
"Dwanta Claus" joined the show to deliver even more good news. "Here's what I want you to do. Take all of your stuff off of eBay because Dwanta Claus is going to take care of all of that stuff, man," the Skyscraper star smiled. Dwayne also invited Jay and his children to the D.C. Universe in Southern California and promised the fan that he would give him a leather-bound copy of the Black Adam movie script which Dwayne is starring in.
On top of all the gifts to the family, Dwayne and John also partnered with FedEx to donate $5 million to the Toys for Tots charity in Jay's name. Talk about a Christmas miracle.