Zooey Deschanel Accidentally Gets Abducted By Aliens in Katy Perry's "Not the End of the World" Video

After being mistaken for Katy Perry, Zooey Deschanel gets abducted by aliens in the singer's new "Not the End of the World" video. Scroll on to watch the futuristic visual.

Zooey Deschanel just received an out-of-this-world experience, thanks to Katy Perry.

On Dec. 21, the superstar singer dropped her new "Not the End of the World" music video, during which the New Girl alum accidentally gets abducted by aliens. In the beginning of the visual, shot by directing duo Similar But Different, we see new mom Perry pushing her baby in a stroller. Then, when a stuffed animal falls out of the stroller, Deschanel hops off a bench to retrieve it. At that exact time, the aliens who had been tracking Perry accidentally abduct Deschanel.

As fans of the stars know, Perry and Deschanel are among the many celeb look-alikes and have been mistaken for each other over the years. So, it seems like the aliens accidentally beamed up Deschanel in a case of mistaken identity. 

In the video, Deschanel arrives on the spaceship and is greeted by the aliens. "No! No! No!" the Almost Famous star tells the group. "Sorry. Misunderstanding. I'm Zooey."

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Deschanel later learns that the aliens actually saved her from Earth, which is set to self-destruct in minutes. She then finds the aliens responsible for accidentally beaming her up instead of Perry and tells them she'll play along if they help her save Earth.

After realizing she has to unplug Earth's internet for the planet to possibly survive, Deschanel decides to go for it. But does it work?

You'll have to watch the video above to find out if Deschanel saves the world!

Plus, see her take the stage to perform as Perry!

And scroll on to see more celebrity look-alikes!

Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo and Noah Centineo

"He's way better-looking than I was," Ruffalo said on the Tonight Show in March 2019. "Are you kidding me? I wish I looked like that, I swear to God."

NBC
Hugh Grant and Seth Meyers

People have told me that we look alike," Meyers said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in June 2018. As Grant said, "I know."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Anne Hathaway and Amal Clooney

"I hope that I become half the woman she is," the actress said about George Clooney's wife, an international human rights lawyer, in an interview with Extra in 2015. "She's so accomplished and it's so thrilling to look at someone and be like, 'Wow. You really are making the world a better place.'"

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Focus Features/AP Images
Isla Fisher and Amy Adams

The actresses, who starred together in Nocturnal Animals, are aware of the comparison. In 2016, Fisher said on NBC's Today show that she once cut and pasted Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain & Bryce Dallas Howard

These stars both rock the red hair and, in this photo, a similar style.

Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock
Sharna Burgess & Gal Gadot

The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer looks similar to Wonder Woman herself!

Getty Images
Miranda Kerr & Ksenija Lukich

The supermodel and TV host could pass for sisters.

Jim Spellman/WireImage, David Becker/Getty Images
Mychal Kendricks & Drake

The Philadelphia Eagles player lamented to TMZ Sports that "too many people" think he looks like the rapper. Let's just say, neither should worry about the comparison—hotness all around!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
Zach Galifianakis & Nick Offerman

The bearded stars look like legit twins!

Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Amber Valletta & Taylor Schilling

The actresses look like they were separated at birth!

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage
Allen Leech & Niall Horan

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen pointed out the Downton Abbey actor's resemblance to the One Direction singer.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart & Jena Malone

The Twilight starlet and Hunger Games gal share dark locks and glowing skin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Seth Meyers & Nat Faxon

Double take! The SNL funnyman and Oscar-winner could be brothers (or cousins at the least!).

PacificCoastNews.com; Ben Pruchnie/WireImage
Rihanna & Rita Ora

The Barbadian beauty and British singer share a flare for fiery fashions.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Kyle Rover/Startraksphoto.com
Idina Menzel & Lea Michele

We can definitely see why Ryan Murphy hired Menzel to play the starlet's mother on Glee!

Getty Images
Chelsea Handler & Elizabeth Banks

These two get mistaken for each other all the time. Just ask them. "When we were at the White House correspondence dinner, we both went and Bill O'Reilly was talking to me and I said, 'I think you're confusing me with Elizabeth Banks,' because I wanted to get the f--k away from him," the comedian said when Banks stopped by Chelsea Lately.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Aaron Paul & Tom Felton

Whether it's magic or just coincidence, the Breaking Bad star looks a lot like this Harry Potter actor.

Tama Herrick/ZUMAPress.com, Laura Farr/ZUMAPress.com
David Spade & Keith Urban

These doppelganger dudes rock a similar 'do.

Getty Images, FilmMagic
Ke$ha & Blake Lively

We'd believe it if the "Sleazy" songstress and Gossip Girl star revealed they were long-lost relatives.

John Shearer/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Javier Bardem & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Holy double take! These handsome actors certainly both have a sense of style.

AP Photo, Getty Images
Kyra Sedgwick & Amy Sedaris

Which is which? It's really hard to tell the difference between the Closer star and comedian.

John W. Ferguson/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Stephen Colbert & Bob Saget

Sense of humor? Check. Glasses? Check. Big smile? Check. Hit TV career? Check!

Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel & Katy Perry

The New Girl actress has been mistaken for the singer.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images; AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Keira Knightley & Natalie Portman

In these photos, the super-talented actresses share a similar style.

Getty Images/WireImage
Russell Brand & Weird Al Yankovic

The long hair and grins are what really make these two look alike.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
John Stamos & Enrique Iglesias

Can you say "sexy" in Spanish and in Greek?

David Livingston/Getty Images; Anita Bugge/WireImage
Roselyn Sanchez & Nicole Scherzinger

Both ladies share a similar beauty right down to their heart-shaped smiles.

Theo Wargo, Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage.com
Victoria Justice & Ali Landry

Despite a 20-year age difference, the brunette babes could still pass for sisters! It looks like they both love a red lip!

Pacific Coast News, Getty Images
Kim Kardashian & Nicole Scherzinger

The reality star and The Pussycat Dolls artist both stun.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images, Michael Bexjian/Getty Images
Madonna & Courtney Love

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Just look at those mirror-image, blond curls and dark, sparkly dresses.

View More Photos From Celebrity Look-Alikes
