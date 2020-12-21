Ed Sheeran Makes His Return to Music With New Song "Afterglow"

Watch : Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Welcome a Baby Girl

After taking some time out of the spotlight, Ed Sheeran is back with new music.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner teased fans with an upcoming "Christmas present." Then on the morning of Dec. 21, the new dad officially dropped a new song, "Afterglow." Along with the track, the 29-year-old star wrote to his social media followers, "Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It's not the first single from the next album, it's just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy!"

"Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year's," he added. "Back to dad land for me now, ciao x."

As fans may recall, Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in August. "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," Sheeran wrote in a Sept. 1 Instagram post. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her."