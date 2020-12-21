Lizzo Surprising Her Mom With a Car for Christmas Is the Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

Watch : Lizzo Slams Haters & Defends 10-Day Detox on TikTok

Lizzo made her mom feel good as hell this holiday season when she gifted her a brand new Audi.

The "Truth Hurts" singer shared the video of her presenting her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson with the car on Instagram, along with an emotional caption.

"remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family," the flutist wrote. "I couldn't do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y'all."

In the video, Lizzo made her mom (who she is the spitting image of) close her eyes before taking her to the driveway, where her new vehicle was waiting. Shari immediately burst into tears.

After hugging and thanking her daughter, Shari said, "You see these on television but you never expect it to happen to yourself."

Fans loved Lizzo's heartwarming gesture. One wrote in the comments, "THAT people is what you do with all your hard work! Take care of your parents...especially if they took care of you!"