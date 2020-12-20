Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Who Is Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez? 7 Things to Know About Him

Ariana Grande announced on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 20, that she is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Find out 7 facts about her new fiancé.

By Corinne Heller Dec 20, 2020 9:07 PMTags
MusicEngagementsCouplesAriana Grande
Watch: Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is engaged! The 27-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 20, that she is set to marry boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

The two first sparked romance rumors in February when they were spotted kissing at a restaurant in the greater Los Angeles area. Grande and Gomez, 25, officially went public with their relationship in May, when they slow-danced in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video. She has since shared several photos of the two together on her Instagram.

Grande and Gomez socially distanced together and grew closer amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

"She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine," a source told E! News in March. "They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."

An eyewitness said, "She's a major homebody as it is, so staying in isn't a problem for her. Ariana will occasionally go for a drive and then come back home." 

photos
All the Celebrities Featured in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's Star-Studded "Stuck With U" Music Video

Check out seven facts about Gomez:

Instagram
1. He Was Born and Raised in Southern California

Gomez used to live with his family in the San Bernardino, Calif. area before moving to Los Angeles. 

Instagram / Ariana Grande
2. He Sells Luxury Houses

Gomez is a real estate agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, which sells luxury residential properties. According to the company's website, he has sold homes in the Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills areas for up to $12.5 million. Past clients include NBA star Chandler Parsons. Gomez also helped Grande's music attorney sell his $7.5 million mansion to The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar.

Instagram / Ariana Grande
3. Gomez's Boss Helped Grande Buy Her House

In June, Gomez's boss, Aaron Kirman, represented Grande as her real estate agent when she purchased a $13.7-million Hollywood Hills mansion.

Instagram / Ariana Grande
4. He Met Grande Through His Work

A source told Us Weekly in August 2020 that before the coronavirus pandemic began, "Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help."

"When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him," the source said. "Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met."

Instagram / Dalton Gomez
5. Gomez and Grande Also Have Mutual Famous Friends

In 2017, Gomez shared on his Instagram Story a photo of him hanging out with Miley Cyrus and other pals. In March 2020, he attended a party thrown by Grande and Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, as seen in an Instagram Story. After Grande announced their engagement in an Instagram post, Braun congratulated her in the comments, as did Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber and YouTube star James Charles.

source close to Grande told E! News in March. "They run in the same circle."

Instagram / Ariana Grande
6. He's Got His Own Ties to the Music World

A source told E! News in March 2020 that Grande's fiancé "used to be a dancer."

Instagram / Ariana Grande
7. He's a Dog Lover!

Always a plus! Especially since Ariana Grande's got several pet pooches.

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2
Breaking

Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

3

Who Is Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez? 7 Things to Know About Him

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2
Breaking

Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

3

Who Is Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez? 7 Things to Know About Him

4

Wait, These Stars Are Related?!

5

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Epic "Body" Video