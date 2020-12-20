Who Is Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez? 7 Things to Know About Him

Watch : Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is engaged! The 27-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 20, that she is set to marry boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

The two first sparked romance rumors in February when they were spotted kissing at a restaurant in the greater Los Angeles area. Grande and Gomez, 25, officially went public with their relationship in May, when they slow-danced in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video. She has since shared several photos of the two together on her Instagram.

Grande and Gomez socially distanced together and grew closer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine," a source told E! News in March. "They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."

An eyewitness said, "She's a major homebody as it is, so staying in isn't a problem for her. Ariana will occasionally go for a drive and then come back home."