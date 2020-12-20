Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Watch : Ariana Grande's New Netflix Documentary First Look

Ariana Grande is closing out 2020 with a bang!

The pop star, who is getting ready to tell-all in her highly-anticipated Netflix documentary, excuse me, i love you, seemingly shared a major update in her life: She's engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez after seven months of dating.

A source close to Ariana confirms to E! News that she and the real estate broker have taken the next step in their relationship. "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy," the insider raves. "They could not be more excited."

On Sunday, Dec. 20, the 27-year-old sparked engagement rumors after she posted a series of snapshots on Instagram. In the slideshow, the Thank U, Next singer showed off her massive diamond ring on that finger. The eye-catching jewelry piece featured a large oval cut diamond with a white pearl attached and a gold band.

"forever n then some," she captioned her message.

News of the pair's engagement comes less than a year after they first sparked romance rumors in March 2020. But as fans will recall, they made their official debut as a couple in May in Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video for "Stuck With U."