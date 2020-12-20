Kylie Jenner Confronted by Anti-Fur Activists During Beverly Hills Shopping Trip

Watch : See Kylie Jenner's Christmas Winter Wonderland Decor

Kylie Jenner's holiday shopping trip was interrupted this weekend when she came face-to-face with animal rights activists as she left a luxury store on Beverly Hills' Rodeo Drive.

The 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, sporting newly dyed red hair, a mask, a gray puffer jacket and jeans, was photographed on Saturday, Dec. 18, leaving Montcler through a back exit. Kylie got into the passenger seat of a white Rolls Royce with a bodyguard, as a small group of anti-fur protesters surrounded the vehicle and shouted at her with megaphones. As seen in a TMZ video, one woman yelled, "Shame on you! You're a monster! Shame on you for supporting the fur industry!"

The protestors did not appear to target Kylie specifically during their demonstration, which began elsewhere, and shouted their slogans at other pedestrians in the area, a popular outdoor shopping center. Kylie did not respond to them.

The reality star was not wearing fur at the time of the protest but has in the past.