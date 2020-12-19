Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Justin Anderson Says Kristin Cavallari "Never" Slid Into Craig Conover's DMs

Justin Anderson is setting the record straight on how BFF Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll really got to know each other.

By Ryan Gajewski Dec 19, 2020 4:32 AMTags
Kristin CavallariCouplesCelebritiesWatch What Happens LiveSouthern Charm
Watch: Kristin Cavallari's Steamy Cabo Getaway With Jeff Dye: Details!

Justin Anderson is clearing up a certain rumor about his best pal Kristin Cavallari

Kristin and Southern Charm star Austen Kroll spurred romance speculation earlier this month after Austen left a flirty remark on her Instagram post, and were later seen partying together.

During a Watch What Happens Live appearance on Thursday, Dec. 17, Austen told host Andy Cohen that Kristin had "slid into" his castmate Craig Conover's DMs to let him know she would be in town, and so they all went out for dinner. 

But on Dec. 18, Justin took to his Instagram Story to clarify that Kristin did not actually slide into Craig's DMs—or anyone else's, for that matter.

"not the kind thing i should speak about but kristin would never randomly slide into anyone's DM," Justin wrote. "i was a fan of our new friends craig and austen and we visited charleston and met up with them... i pushed for the friendship."

The celebrity hair colorist added, "kristin was along for the ride and no one is hooking up or even flirting. four adults that are friends. let's move on."

photos
Looking Back at Kristin Cavallari's Star-Studded Dating History

In addition, a source confirms to E! News that Austen is mistaken and that Kristin did not pop into Craig's DMs. 

Instagram

Following her split from ex Jay Cutler, the 33-year-old Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County alum has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye. The pair enjoyed a vacation together in Cabo San Lucas earlier this month and were spotted kissing.

"She's single, having fun and enjoying herself," an insider previously told E! News. "She's single and can kiss whoever she wants."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020 Revealed: Here's Who Tops the List

2

Checking In On Where the Love Is Blind Couples Stand

3

Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Divorce

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020 Revealed: Here's Who Tops the List

2

Checking In On Where the Love Is Blind Couples Stand

3

Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Divorce

4

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Epic "Body" Video

5

Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photo of His Adorable Son Renn