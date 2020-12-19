Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Just Reduced! Save 50% Off Everything in Coach's Sale Section

Shop bags, wallets, keychains and more in time for the holidays.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 19, 2020 3:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop SalesShop Fashion
E-comm: COACH 50% Off Everything In SaleE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Just in time for last minute holiday shopping, Coach is offering 50% off everything in its sale section. From bags, to wallets, to keychains and more, there are some great finds. Plus, get a free gift with your purchase of $350 or more all weekend by using the code WRAPUP.

So now, shop the highlights from the Coach 50% off all sale event below!

read
Match Your Boyfriend in Kim Kardashian's New Unisex Skims Loungewear

Charlie Bucket Bag

This polished pebble leather bag has the cutest turnlock closure and can be worn crossbody or over the shoulder. Shop it in other colorways too.

$375
$188
Coach

Tea Rose Mix Bag Charm With Snakeskin Detail

How pretty is this leather and snakeskin bag charm? We'd use it as a keychain.

$125
Coach

Trending Stories

1

Relive Three Decades of Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Cards

2

Checking In On Where the Love Is Blind Couples Stand

3

Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020 Revealed: Here's Who Tops the List

Charlie Carryall

Enter: the perfect work bag. It's made of pebble leather and fits a laptop.

$350
$175
Coach

Accordion Zip Wallet With Wildflower Print

It doesn't get cuter than the wildflower print on this polished pebble leather zip-wallet

$250
$125
Coach

Cassie Crossbody

This oxblood crossbody has a classic turnlock closure. It can also be carried by hand.

$350
$175
Coach

Multi Floral Bag Charm

This floral bouquet charm is fresh as a daisy.

$125
$63
Coach

Riley Chain Clutch

This classic bag was inspired by a Coach favorite from the 1970s. It can be worn as a clutch or crossbody.

$275
$138
Coach

Harmony Hobo In Colorblock

This hobo style comes in colorblocked leather and has three interior compartments.

$695
$348
Coach

Up next, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's gift guide will brighten up your holidays.

 

Want the best holiday deals and celebrity gift guides delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Relive Three Decades of Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Cards

2

Checking In On Where the Love Is Blind Couples Stand

3

Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020 Revealed: Here's Who Tops the List

4

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Epic "Body" Video

5

Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Divorce