See the Exact Moment Fresh Off the Boat's Hudson Yang Got Accepted to Harvard

Hudson Yang is a Harvard man!
The Fresh Off the Boat alum is heading to Boston, as he just revealed the exciting moment he was accepted into Harvard University's Class of 2025 through the early action program.
On Friday, Dec. 18, Hudson shared a video on Instagram of himself reading his congratulatory acceptance letter on his phone and then jumping for joy.
Wearing a crimson college tee, the 17-year-old read the note aloud, "Welcome to Harvard!" and screamed, "Oh my God!" while covering his mouth with his hand.
"My mom's crying! Oh my god, mom!" he said. "I am so proud and so happy and so shocked... I'm shaking."
He captioned the video, "Screaming and crying. Thank you God, mom and dad."
Hudson is starting this new chapter in his life now that his show Fresh Off the Boat has been cancelled after six seasons. The series finale aired on ABC in February 2020, starring Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe) and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians).
Creator Nahnatchka Khan said at the time, "It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told."
ABC exec Karey Burke called it "one of the finest and funniest on television," adding, "We'll miss the Huang family and are eternally grateful for the incredibly heartfelt stories they have told."
The cancellation came after Constance made comments suggesting she was disappointed it was renewed in 2019.
Hudson, who played the young Eddie Huang, spoke with E! News earlier this year about some of his favorite moments on set. He said one thing he'll always remember is that "I had my first kiss as Eddie on screen! And my second one. I was so embarrassed the first time. The second time...not as much."
The actor continued, "He's a part of me. He IS me, really. I grew up being him, and I will always have great memories of my TV second family that I'll always love."
Now he's joining Malia Obama, B.J. Novak, Natalie Portman and more famous faces that have enjoyed spending their time at Harvard Yard. Notably, his fellow ABC child actor Yara Shahidi (star of Black-ish and Grown-ish) chose to attend the Ivy League school as well. She even secured a letter of recommendation from alum Michelle Obama.
For one of her essays, the 20-year-old activist wrote about "this idea that people perpetuate that you have to choose between education and entertainment."
"I want to have as much of a college experience as possible," Yara told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "That's why I decided to apply in the first place."
Maybe she and Hudson can swap stories on life in Cambridge!