Frankie Jonas Recreating Married to Jonas Scenes Is the Only TikTok You Need to Watch Today

In a viral TikTok, Kevin Jonas’ brother Frankie recreated scenes from E!’s hit show Married to Jonas. See the moments he’ll never forget.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 18, 2020 9:00 PMTags
Frankie Jonas will never forget this reality show.

It's hard to believe that it's been more than seven years since the final episode of Married to Jonas aired on E! But on Friday, Dec. 18, Kevin Jonas' youngest brother decided to look back on the series and recreate a few special moments.

In a new TikTok going viral, Frankie introduced his video as "scenes from Married to Jonas that literally send me." What came next was a compilation of flashbacks that have fans laughing out loud.

"She made a comment about something stupid," he shared while portraying one of Kevin's conversations with wife Danielle Jonas. "It's not even important. It was like talking about how we use paper napkins at dinner."

He also poked fun at Danielle's Italian cooking when he shared, "You know what my family loves, is meatloaf." So what does the family think of the video? They're probably "Burnin' Up" with laughter.

In fact, Joe Jonas commented, "Whatever Danielle" after watching the final moments.

Married to Jonas was an E! reality show that premiered in August 2012 and concluded in May 2013. The series followed Kevin and Danielle two years into their marriage as they got ready to settle into their New Jersey home to live a happy suburban life.

Since the show aired, Kevin has reunited with Joe and Nick Jonas to release new music with the Jonas Brothers. And while some fans may hope for a reality show centered on the boy band, it's not going to happen anytime soon.

As Nick shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, "I think the band might break up again if we had a reality show."

Ultimately, Danielle and Kevin have been happily married for 10 years and are raising their two children, Valentina, 4, and Alena, 6.

"The love of my life," Kevin previously wrote on Instagram when celebrating his anniversary. "I can not explain how amazing it is to look back on our journey together and to see how much we have grown together! You help me see my true potential in all things. You make me better, stronger, and show me what love is every day."

