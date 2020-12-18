What Teddi Mellencamp Doesn't Miss About The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Watch : Teddi Mellencamp's Guide to Healthy Holiday Snacking

No more grieving.

When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills started filming a new season in October, for the first time in three years, Teddi Mellencamp wasn't in attendance. Now, she's opening up about life post-reality TV.

"I'm enjoying not being part of the drama," the accountability coach revealed on the Friday, Dec. 18 episode of Daily Pop.

As RHOBH fans surely recall, Teddi announced her departure from the show on Sept. 22, right as season 10 was coming to an end and she was facing controversy for her All In by Teddi diet program.

At the time, she took to Instagram Stories to address her exit. "I recently found out my contract as a housewife is not being renewed," Teddi wrote. "Of course, I could give you the standard response of, 'oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best…' Nah. I'm not going to do that, that's not who I am."

"Of course, when I got the news, I was sad," the 39-year-old star continued. "It feels like a break-up almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew and you get to do incredible things that you would probably never get to experience without the show."