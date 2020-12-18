What Teddi Mellencamp Doesn't Miss About The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

No more grieving.
When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills started filming a new season in October, for the first time in three years, Teddi Mellencamp wasn't in attendance. Now, she's opening up about life post-reality TV.
"I'm enjoying not being part of the drama," the accountability coach revealed on the Friday, Dec. 18 episode of Daily Pop.
As RHOBH fans surely recall, Teddi announced her departure from the show on Sept. 22, right as season 10 was coming to an end and she was facing controversy for her All In by Teddi diet program.
At the time, she took to Instagram Stories to address her exit. "I recently found out my contract as a housewife is not being renewed," Teddi wrote. "Of course, I could give you the standard response of, 'oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best…' Nah. I'm not going to do that, that's not who I am."
"Of course, when I got the news, I was sad," the 39-year-old star continued. "It feels like a break-up almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew and you get to do incredible things that you would probably never get to experience without the show."
In keeping with the break-up comparison, E!'s Carissa Culiner asked Teddi what stage she's currently experiencing. Numbness? Jealousy? Grief?
None of the above, it turns out.
"You know, I think there's probably a Taylor Swift song about it," Teddi joked. "I'm just not sure which one yet."
She was, however, certain that she's no longer grieving the loss of the show.
"I'm out of mourning," Teddi explained. "You know, we've had a lot going on in the fam, so we've been good."
Teddi shares three children—8-year-old Slate, 6-year-old Cruz and 9-month-old Dove—with husband Edwin Arroyave. In August, Dove had to undergo neurosurgery, as she has Lambdoid Craniosynostosis, a condition Teddi previously described as a "very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis [which] occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth."
Thankfully, Dove's been recovering well, Teddi shared with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live after the procedure. "She's a trooper," the mom added.
